Woman delivers baby on Hwy. 231 N. in Wetumpka

Posted by Bryan Henry - bio | email

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The day started like any other day for hospice nurse Miriam Smith until she got the call at work.

Smith's nursing assistant, Alicia Young, was the line urging her to leave the office a hundred yards away and get to Highway 231 North in Wetumpka.

The reason? A woman in labor in the family car parked in the median.

"I could tell she was about to have a baby. She had one arm around the head rest and had propped herself up," Young said.

By this time Miriam Smith had rushed out the door and made the mad dash to 231 and discovered;

"Mother was holding the baby," Smith remembered.

"Once I stopped and saw it.. I realized 'she just had her baby!,' said Young.

The baby had arrived unannounced. The labor went quickly but with 30 years of nursing behind her, Miriam Smith knew this was far from over.

Smith had a potential problem on her hands.

"The baby was not moving or breathing. I popped him on his feet a couple of times and he started crying," said Smith.

No sweeter sound to the parents inside the car and to the two Samaritans; Miriam Smith and Alicia Young.

"I really didn't have time to think. I remembered saying, 'Lord.. help us," said Smith.

Smith and Young say the drama lasted all of three minutes but it seemed like an eternity.

"I don't believe in coincidences. God orchestrated it all," said Smith.

A career devoted to comforting the dying took an abrupt detour to welcome the living, a lesson for the road.

"Just be ready. You don't know what's coming around the bend," said Smith.

WSFA 12 News has learned mother and child are doing just fine.

©2010 WSFA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.