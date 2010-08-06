Voting Rights Act remembered in Selma - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Voting Rights Act remembered in Selma

Posted by Bryan Henry  -  bio | email

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Another walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma but this time it was a step with a different message, a celebration.

Amy Walt of Denver, Colorado, says they're here to celebrate the passage of the Voting Rights Act rather than focus on the whippings protestors endured on 'Bloody Sunday.'

"They fought in 1965 and we have to continue the fight today," said Walt.

One by one marchers made their way across with some drivers giving a thumbs up with a honk or two from their vehicles. 

And then on the other side of the bridge a victory dance in Memorial Park. The young people who clearly weren't around during those tumultuous times say they see the dancing as their fight today for freedom, justice and equality.

"No one will turn us around and we'll look forward," said Daroderick Sallie of Selma.

"We have not said 'thank you' for the voting rights act and it's been 45 years," said Franklin Fortier, President of the Selma-Dallas County Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Project Dance organizers say they're already making plans to come back again.. one year from now.

