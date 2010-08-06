Governor lends a hand to Selma company - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Governor lends a hand to Selma company

Posted by Bryan Henry

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Bush Hog plant in Selma got a big financial boost today.

"We're going to send you a check for $300,000," Governor Bob Riley said before a standing-room crowd only at the plant.

That $300,000 is coming from the state to help keep Bush Hog in Selma. Company leaders say the money will be used to build a new railroad crossing near the plant, something the city and company have needed for some time now. Bush Hog had reportedly toyed with the idea of moving to another state if the money couldn't be generated.

"It will be used to put in the bells, whistles, lights and gates," said Selma Mayor James Evans.

Mayor Evans says the project will require Plant and Vine streets to close permanently.  In all it will take about $450,000 to complete the construction project. The city and county are also chipping in.

Bush Hog started in Selma in 1950 and employs nearly 300 people.

Construction on the new railroad crossing begins immediately. 

