Final Honor Flight to Washington nears take-off

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Spear Rhodes can't wait. "I'm very excited about it," he said.

Excited about joining more than 80 fellow World War Two veterans on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., a trip to see their own war memorial.

"This is their nation saying 'thank you' for the sacrifices they made 65 years ago," said Joe Mathis, one of three Honor Flight organizers.

Rhodes was a B-17 bomber pilot, only 19 when he joined the service.

"We were always in prayer. I was. We saw a lot of rough stuff," said Rhodes.

"These vets volunteered.. they left.. did their jobs and came back home," said Mathis.

In all likelihood this will be the last Honor Flight for the River Region and by the time that plane lands back in Montgomery, some 700 veterans will have made the trip to D.C.

"That's the last set of applications we have," said Mathis.

As of right now the final Honor Flight has 84 veterans along with their 52 guardians booked. The trip is less than two weeks away, plenty of time for veterans like Rhodes to get ready and remember once again the sacrifices they made and the friends who didn't make it back home.

Joe Mathis says guardians must report to the Doster Community Center in Prattville by 4:45 Saturday morning, August 21. The veterans should arrive at the same location no later than 5 AM.

Buses will carry everyone to the Montgomery Airport for the early morning take-off.

