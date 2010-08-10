MPS accepts city's $25 million for new school that may not get built

Tuskegee University was recently awarded a $2 million federal grant to work with other institutions in supporting and growing organic farming infrastructure in the southeast.More >>
Huntsville student Erin Howard was eliminated in the final rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night.More >>
The National Spelling Bee finals get underway this Thursday from Washington, D.C., and one finalist from Alabama is in.More >>
Alabama is increasing access to pre-kindergarten for the state's 4-year-olds. Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that the First Class Pre-K program will expand by an additional 122 classrooms this fall.More >>
After more than a year and a half of construction, the new Auburn High School is now complete.More >>
Bullock County Probate Judge James E. Tatum is continuing a tradition he started as a campaign promise in 2013, providing scholarships to students graduating from Bullock County High School, his alma mater.More >>
An Auburn University student is set to receive the highest honor Congress can bestow upon a youth civilian.More >>
At Wednesday's state board of education work session, State Superintendent Michael Sentance unveiled his plan to improve education across Alabama.More >>
On Friday 263 Opelika High School students will receive their diplomas. Among this year's graduates is RaKavius Chambers, a young man who is raising the bar high, both in and out of the classroom.More >>
The National Institute for Early Education Research has once again named Alabama's First Class Pre-K program among the nation's highest quality state-funded pre-kindergarten programs.More >>
