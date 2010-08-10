Lewd sex acts at Montgomery park concern neighborhood

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman wants to take back her neighborhood's park after unacceptable behavior was discovered there.

Debra Johns claims a man is performing lewd sex acts at Wares Ferry Park. Johns says while walking in the park recently, she spotted the man involved in inappropriate sexual behavior.

Johns reported the incident to the Montgomery Police Department, but days later during her morning walk, she says she saw the same man engaging in sex acts again.

"After telling him, you know, stay out of the park. This is not the place to do this, he returned," Johns said. "That bothers me, because he is brazen and he's bold. I don't know what his intents are and I don't know what's on his mind or what he's planning," says Johns.

Montgomery Police confirm they are increasing patrols in the area, but no one has been arrested.

Neighborhood associations will hold a joint meeting August 19th to discuss improvements to the park and security.

©2010 WSFA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.