Claw-hammer suspect's bail jumps to $1 million

Posted by Bryan Henry - bio | email

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Elmore County authorities wasted little time in hustling 46-year old Ricky Dumas from the patrol car to the county jail booking room. Dumas was brought to jail after Montgomery police caught him in the Sheridan Heights neighborhood around noon Wednesday. Dumas allegedly claw-hammered Roy Parker and his wife Mary early Wednesday morning.

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Ricky Dumas, 46, was at one time an ordained minister in Elmore County. From God's house to the jailhouse, Dumas had his first court appearance Thursday.

The judge informed him of his rights and the charges he faces; two counts of attempted murder, robbery and burglary. Dumas confessed to attacking Roy and Mary Parker with a claw-hammer in their own home around midnight Wednesday. In that confession investigators found out why.

"In his words he said something just overcame him. By that he meant he was addicted to cocaine," said Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin.

Investigators say Dumas showed up at the Parker home in the Friendship Community of Elmore County near Tallassee and told Mr. Parker he needed money for gasoline. Mr. Parker was willing to help him, but Dumas reportedly just barged in and attacked the couple.

Dumas wasn't a stranger to the Parkes, having done some work for them in the past.

Tallassee leaders say Mrs. Parker is a retired school teacher who once served as the Grand Marshall one year for Tallassee's Christmas parade. She's known as a long time volunteer. "The list is endless, some things we'll never know of. Mrs. Parker also won the Frances Wagnon Volunteer of the Year award," said Mayor George McCain.

Roy Parker closed his used car business some time back so he and Mary could retire and travel. He is 77, she's 72.

Steve Bridgeman still finds all of this unbelievable. "This is terrible. They're nice people," said Bridgeman who happened to be riding by the crime scene on his motorcycle.

Back in the Elmore County courtroom, Ricky Dumas spoke in a quiet tone saying he understood the charges and had no questions. Based on his previous felony convictions, Dumas' bond went from $300,000 to $ 1 million.

The court appointed an attorney for Dumas; Bill Lewis of Wetumpka. Lewis said since he just got the case, he had no comment.

For now, Mary Parker remains in critical condition at Baptist South while Roy is in serious condition.

