Encouraging news for home invasion victims, suspect's family speaks

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Home invasion victim Mary Parker has gone from being in critical condition, struck in the head several times in her home in the Friendship community, to improving and communicating. Her husband, Roy Parker, continues to get better as well.
It's welcomed news to Myrtice Varner, Roy Parker's first cousin. "They're improving. We've been told Roy could go home this week," Varner said.
Elmore County investigators say 46-year old Ricky Dumas attacked the Parkers with a claw-hammer after showing up at their home in Elmore County one night last week.
Dumas wanted money for gasoline, and Mr. Parker was going to give it to him, but detectives say Dumas barged in anyway and attacked them. The sheriff said Dumas confessed, saying something had 'overcome him,' an apparent drug problem.
Ricky Dumas' mom and sister, who live within two miles of the Parkers, declined an invitation to go on camera but said Dumas attended Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church off Redland Road, remains an ordained minister and was supposed to conduct a revival in the area this week. The church's pastor disputes that statement, however, saying Dumas is not an ordained minister, rather a "lay" preacher who delivered a few sermons on occasion at the church.
The Dumas family says it is saddened by what's happened and offers prayers for Roy and Mary Parker.
While Ricky Dumas never told his mother and sister why he did it, the family did say he is 'sorry and very remorseful.' They paid Dumas a visit in jail shortly after his first court appearance.
Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin says Ricky Dumas remains in an isolation cell for his safety. Attempts to reach Dumas' attorney, Bill Lewis of Wetumpka, were unsuccessful.
