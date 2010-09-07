Justice Glenn Murdock Statement on Gambling Issue

Statement by Justice Glenn Murdock
September 7, 2010
I have received no motion to recuse myself from any of
the cases addressed by this Court over the past year relating
to gambling generally and bingo in particular. Nonetheless,
press reports in recent days have raised questions relating to
my representation of Greene County as an attorney before being
elected to the bench. As more fully explained below, I know
of no basis for me to have recused in any of the cases that
have come before this Court. Because I have yet to receive
any request for recusal, but as an elected official have been
subjected to inaccurate assertions in published reports, I
choose to issue the following disclosure statement regarding
the performance of my duties and procedures applicable
thereto.1
In 1998 and 1999, 11 to 12 years ago and some 7 to 8
years before being elected to this Court, I served as county
attorney for Greene County. In this role, I provided counsel
to the County on a wide variety of matters that presented
themselves in the normal course of county business. None of
the matters as to which I provided counsel are or have been at
issue in any case in which I have participated as a member of
this Court.
Canon 3 C.(1) of the Canons of Judicial Ethics states in
pertinent part that a judge should recuse himself when his
"impartiality might reasonably be questioned,[2] including but
1Canon 3.E. of the Canons of Judicial Ethics provides for
the voluntary disclosure by a judge of information under
certain circumstances. Consistent with the lack of any basis
for my recusal as discussed below, it never occurred to me
prior to recent inquiries by the press that someone might
question whether my prior representation of Greene County (a
fact that itself was a matter of public record and public
knowledge in Greene County) needed to be disclosed.
2This rule is applied not to erroneous assumptions or
mistaken information that finds its way into the public
discourse, but to all of the actual facts as known by the
judge. In Ex parte City of of Dothan Personnel Bd., 831 So.
2d 1, 11 (Ala. 2002), this Court stated:
not limited to instances where:
"(a) He has a personal bias or prejudice concerning
a party, or personal knowledge of disputed
evidentiary facts concerning the proceeding; [or]
"(b) He served as a lawyer in the matter in
controversy, or a lawyer with whom he previously
practiced law served during such association as a
lawyer in he matter, or the judge or such lawyer has
been a material witness concerning it."
This canon is not applicable here. Over the past year, this
Court has addressed several matters relating in general to the
question of the authorization of bingo in certain counties in
Alabama. The earliest of these matters arose in 2009. I
never served as a lawyer in any of these matters. My former
client, Greene County, has not been a party to any of these
matters. Nor do I have any personal bias or prejudice
concerning a party to any of these matters, or any personal
knowledge of any disputed evidentiary facts at issue in these
matters.
Further, each of the referenced cases has some relation
to at least one of three underlying issues: (1) the meaning of
constitutional amendments authorizing the playing of "bingo"
in some counties, (2) the jurisdiction of the courts to limit
law enforcement activities, and (3) disputes between the
Governor and the Attorney General and some district attorneys
as to the extent of the Governor's authority to ensure
enforcement of the law. Again, all of these are issues that
have arisen either last year or this year. I served as
counsel to Greene County approximately 11 years ago and have
no recollection of ever providing the County with any advice
concerning these issues. As I previously stated, I never
"The test that remains applicable at all times, the
answer to which always depends upon the 'totality of
circumstances' of each case, is whether a person of
ordinary prudence in the judge's position, knowing
all of the facts known to the judge, would find that
there is a reasonable basis for questioning the
judge's impartiality."
(Emphasis added.)
represented Greenetrack, Inc., itself or any other party from
Greene County that actually has appeared before this Court in
any of these matters.
It is well established that, if the above-quoted criteria
of Canon 3.C.(1)(b) are not applicable -– that is, if the
matter in controversy is not the same -- there is nothing that
per se prohibits a judge from sitting on a case involving a
client that he previously represented in private practice.
See Hargress v. City of Montgomery, 479 So. 2d 1137 (Ala.
1985) (a judge is not disqualified merely because he once
represented a party in an unrelated matter); Ex parte Atchley,
951 So. 2d, 764, 767 (Ala. Crim. App. 2006); Smith v. State,
795 So. 2d 788, 803-04 (Ala. Crim. App. 2000) (a judge is not
disqualified because, as a district attorney, he had
prosecuted a defendant in an unrelated matter); Payne v.
State, 48 Ala. App. 401, 408, 265 So. 2d 185, 192 (Ala. Crim.
App. 1972); and State ex re. Smith v. Deason, 264 Ala. 596, 88
So. 2d 674 (1956) (holding that a judge was not disqualified
from hearing a quo warranto action involving the right to an
appointment to a county board of revenue merely because the
judge had previously represented the board in unrelated
matters.).
It is unclear from press reports whether an attempt is
being made to question whether I might be biased against
Greene County, causing me to vote against Greenetrack's
position in a previous case, or that I might be biased in
favor of Greene County in a manner that somehow affects my
vote in other cases. As to the latter concern, it may be
noted that I was the only justice of this Court that voted
against Greenetrack's position in Ex parte Greenetrack, Inc.,
25 So. 3d 449 (Ala. 2009)(Murdock, J., dissenting). I also
note that in two matters before this Court in June and July of
this year, I joined with the majority of the other members of
this Court in issuing orders to which Greenetrack objected.
As noted, Greene County is not and has not been a party
to any case concerning issues of the nature described above.
That said, I would add that prior to and during my
representation of Greene County, the County owned a one-half
interest in the land and buildings that comprise what is
commonly known as the Greenetrack facility. (Except for
information stated in recent press reports, I no longer have
any knowledge of whether Greene County retains an interest in
Greenetrack and, if so, the nature or extent of that interest
or on what basis or criteria the County might receive
remuneration in relation to any activities at that facility.)
Press reports state that I helped the County negotiate
agreements to "bring video poker machines to Greenetrack in
1998-99." That is not accurate. I presume this statement is
a reference to the fact that, during my representation of
Greene County, it came to the County's attention that the
other owner of the facility, Greenetrack, Inc., had initiated
negotiations with an out-of-state entity to allow that entity
to manage gaming activities at the Greenetrack facility,
including video gaming operations if and when the same were to
be become legal under Alabama law. As the co-owner of the
facility, Greene County took the position that it was entitled
to receive rent for the use of the facility for such
activities if and when they became legal under Alabama law..
I represented Greene County in negotiations concerning the
terms of a lease by which Greene County was attempting to
receive a fair rent for its one-half ownership interest in the
event Greenetrack's negotiations with the out-of-state firm
came to fruition and video gaming was thereafter legalized.
As I recall, however, my representation of Greene County ended
before such a lease was finalized.
It also has been reported that I "helped draft
legislation ... to authorize, regulate and tax the electronic
gambling machines." This too is incorrect. A bill had been
introduced in the 1999 session of the Alabama legislature by
the late Senator Pat Lindsey of southwest Alabama in an effort
to make legal something called "skill dependent games" to be
played on electronic or mechanical machines. To my knowledge,
the Greene County Commission had no involvement in proposing
this legislation. Because, the proposed legislation could
have affected the operations at the Greenetrack facility, I
was asked by one of the commissioners to review the contents
of the bill, check on its status in the legislature, and
provide a report as to both; I did so. At no time did I
participate in drafting this or any statute or any
constitutional amendment that would have changed Alabama law
as it relates to gambling generally or video poker or video
gambling.
More specifically, at no time did I ever draft or assist
in the drafting of any proposed constitutional amendment that
would have legalized "bingo" in any form in Greene County or
any other county. The constitutional amendment that now
governs the playing of bingo in Greene County was proposed and
voted upon in 2003, some 4 years after my service to Greene
County ended and some 3 years after I was elected to the Court
of Civil Appeals. At no time during my service to Greene
County do I recall any discussions with anyone regarding such
an amendment.
Further, it may be noted that the matters addressed by
this Court in two recent cases appealed from Greene County did
not call upon this Court to address the meaning or import of
the local amendment legalizing bingo in Greene County, but
rather an issue concerning the separation-of-powers provision
of the Alabama constitution and related issues as to the
authority of a Greene County judge to issue certain orders
restricting law enforcement activities by officials of the
executive branch of state government.
