Montgomery teen remembered after fatal car wreck

Posted by Bryan Henry - bio | email

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The shear number of cars in front of the Jacks Montgomery home in the Hillwood subdivision is a testament to 17-year old Virginia Jacks.

Virginia's uncle, Ken Williams, remembers. "God is in control. Her smile reflected her heart," he explained.

The teenager was an 11th grader at Eastwood Christian School in Montgomery. School leaders declined to talk, but family and friends like Collin Gaines didn't hesitate. They say their classmate had a servant's heart.

"It was her smile, and I know people keep saying that but it can't be emphasized enough," Gaines said.

Basketball teammate K.K. Payne recalls a competitive spirit. "She never got angry. She had great sportsmanship," Payne remembered.

The fatal accident happened on Shug Jordan Parkway in Auburn Saturday night after the Auburn-Clemson football game. Jacks was the front seat passenger of a car driven by a friend.

The Lee County coroner says the driver swerved in an effort to avoid hitting a car that pulled out in front of him. The car Jacks was in spun out of control and then collided with a vehicle in the northbound lane.

Virginia is said to have died instantly.

So close yet so far, Virginia was just one mile away from getting to her own car to drive home.

"I lost my father 7 months ago. He was my best friend. That helped me prepare for this," said Williams.

Virginia Jacks had all the characteristics of a model student and good citizen; hardworking and dependable with a quiet form of leadership.Virginia often talked about making a career out of something related to physical fitness. The Jacks family says Virginia was training for the city's half-marathon next month with family members cheering her on.

Today, they're planning her funeral.

The family will receive visitors at 10 Wednesday morning at Eastwood Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will follow at 11 at the same location.

©2010 WSFA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.