Auburn Police looking for driver in fatal crash case

Posted by Bryan Henry - bio | email

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The shear number of cars in front of the Jacks Montgomery home in the Hillwood subdivision is a testament to 17-year old Virginia Jacks. Virginia's uncle, Ken Williams, remembers. "God is in control. Her smile reflected her heart," he explained. The teenager was an 11th grader at Eastwood Christian School in Montgomery. School leaders declined to talk, but family and friends like Collin Gaines di...

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Shug Jordan Parkway in Auburn is where Virginia Jacks took her last breath late Saturday night. "We lost a great girl and she was a great niece," said Virginia's uncle, Ken Williams.

Even though the full story is yet to be told, pieces are starting to come together.

According to Auburn Police, witnesses say the male driver came up the ramp to the parkway, though it's still not clear if he stopped at the stop sign. The suspected driver turned left into the on-coming traffic, forcing the car 17-year-old Virginia Jacks was riding in to swerve.

The driver in question eventually made his way back into the proper lanes and motored away while Jacks' car spun out of control and was T-boned by another vehicle coming through the northbound lanes.

"From what we can tell they were trying to avoid hitting the car and ended up getting hit by a car," said Auburn Police Chief Tommy Dawson.

Chief Dawson said Tuesday afternoon that investigators were tracking down the driver in another Alabama city where he lives, though the chief declined to name the town.

Although it's too early in the investigation, the suspect could face charges ranging from 'Leaving the Scene of an Accident' to 'Vehicular Homicide'.

"It's unlikely, but there is always that chance the driver never knew he caused the wreck," said Chief Dawson.

Jacks was only about a mile away from being dropped off at her car so she could drive back home to Montgomery, but she never made it. Virginia died instantly about 100 yards passed the stop sign in the northbound lanes.

"We just keep taking it one day at a time and go from there," said Williams.

Jacks was an 11th grader at Eastwood Christian School Montgomery where she made good grades and excelled in sports. A life full of promise, Virginia Jacks had just turned 17-years-old last month.

