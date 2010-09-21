Former WSFA 12 News employee dies

Posted by: Mark Bullock - bio | email

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News would like to pay tribute to a former employee who died suddenly over the weekend. Helen Hammons had just moved to Atlanta to start a new job when she suffered a heart attack.

While at WSFA 12 News, Helen revolutionized on-line news reporting with WSFA.COM. Her blogs of daily activities in the state legislature were read by political activists around the nation. You may remember her "Goat Hill Gazette" reports on the state legislature, and her hour-by-hour account of former Governor Don Siegelman's corruption trial was the first reporting of its kind on WSFA.COM.

Making Helen's work even more impressive is the fact that her computer skills were entirely self-taught. She started her career at WSFA 12 News as a mail clerk and gradually worked her way into on-line reporting.

Helen left WSFA 12 News in August of 2007 to attend paralegal school. She later worked for the Tim James for Governor campaign. Most recently, she had taken a new job with an Atlanta law firm.

Helen is survived by her mother, Ruth Lorentson, of Montgomery. A number of friends and colleagues are commenting about her life on a blog, appropriately enough. You can read or post your own thoughts to the blog here.

