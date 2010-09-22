Gulf coast concert tickets available Friday

Posted by: Mark Bullock - bio | email

GULF SHORES, AL (WSFA) - You can reserve free tickets to upcoming performances in the Concerts For The Coast series beginning this Friday. Rock band Bon Jovi will perform Friday, October 15th and country music star Brad Paisley will perform Sunday, October 17th.

The concert series strives to bring attention and economic relief to the Alabama gulf coast following the recent oil spill disaster.

A limited number of tickets to these free events will be available online through Frontgate Tickets beginning Friday, September 24th at 10:00am central time.

To reserve your tickets, log on to http://concertsforthecoast.frontgatetickets.com/.

Fans can also secure tickets today by booking accommodations through Gulf Shores and Orange Beach lodging partners. For a list of accommodations offering reservation packages with free tickets, visit http://gulfshores.com/packages-deals/.

Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism are presenting the performances in cooperation with the cities of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach and the Alabama Tourism Department.

For more information, visit www.concertsforthecoast.com.

