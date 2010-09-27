Manhunt ensues after Montgomery carjacking - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Manhunt ensues after Montgomery carjacking

Posted by Bryan Henry

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery County investigators say a passing motorist saw a man either get pushed out of a car or run over. It happened on Union Academy Road near the Fleta community in southwest Montgomery County Monday morning.

Deputies soon got behind the Dodge Avenger, a rental car, on Highway 331 North. The suspects stopped in the median, right in front of Snowdoun Baptist Church.

"Our deputies got a description on them and pulled them over and the suspects ran into the woods," said Sheriff D.T. Marshall.

Veteran lawman Jerrod Allen who is a motorcycle deputy with the sheriff's department just barely missed capturing one of the suspects.

"I was within 10 feet of him," said Deputy Alllen.

Not long after that the state sent its helicopter crew to search from the air and a pack of K-9s from Kilby Prison.

It was during the interview with Sheriff Marshall when we all got word that one of the three suspects, a female had been captured while hiding in a shed, thanks to the hard work of the Beagles.

"I can't say enough about those dogs. 12 years ago when they first brought them out into service, I laughed but they've made a believer out of me," said Sheriff Marshall.

Still unclear is just what happened, why and whether the suspects even knew the victim. Two have of the three suspects have been caught. The third man is still on the run.

Detectives declined to release the victim's name for now but  tell WSFA 12 News his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

©2010 WSFA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

