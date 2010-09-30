Police credit Facebook for arrest

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WSFA) - Jefferson County authorities say they posted a wanted man's name and picture on Facebook and got a tip leading to his arrest less than an hour later.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office posted 40-year-old Charles Findley's name and photo on the popular social networking website around 1 p.m. Thursday. About 45 minutes later someone who saw the post contacted deputies and told them where Findley was.

Deputies went to a Birmingham house and found Findley there alone. He was arrested without incident.

Findley, of Hueytown, was wanted on five felony warrants that had been outstanding for over a year.

Copyright 2010. Alabama Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.