Prattville law office fire "suspicious"

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - Fire investigators are calling a fire that destroyed a downtown Prattville business Tuesday evening "suspicious".

The office belonged to MM&B Attorneys at Law on Chestnut and Fourth Streets.

The blaze started after-hours, so there were no people inside the building.

Mayor Jim Byard, Jr. confirmed that one firefighter suffered second degree burns to his back. The firefighter was not identified.

An investigation is ongoing, according the Prattville Fire Department.

Anyone with information that could help investigators are asked to call the Fire Marshal's Office at 334-361-3660.

