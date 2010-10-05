Gun found on Luverne High School campus

LUVERNE, AL (WSFA) - Frightening moments at a Crenshaw County school Tuesday afternoon. A gun was found on campus.

School officials would not confirm where the gun was found, but a parent says it was located outside the school near a dumpster.

School officials did say the gun was not in anyone's possession. Luverene High went on lock down while police came in to investigate.

The gun has been turned over to the Crenshaw County Sheriff's Office for identification. Investigators are trying to track down the owner of the gun.

Many parents with children at Luverne High School called the WSFA 12 Newsroom with concerns about the incident.

