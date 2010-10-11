Teenagers remember late friend with a bracelet - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Teenagers remember late friend with a bracelet

Posted by Bryan Henry  -  bio | email

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Gone but not forgotten. "My friend and I came up with the idea to make bands just to remember her," said A.J. Maruna.

And that is just what they've done, remembered Virginia Jacks with what they're calling the 'Die Strong' bracelets. Friend and classmate K.K. Payne.

"We just wanted to do something special keep her on our minds just to honor her," said Payne.

For $3 a piece, Payne and Maruna say the money will go to two organizations; Common Grounds and a missionary family in France.

Virginia died in a car wreck after an Auburn football game last month and those who knew her say even though she was only 17, she lived life to the fullest.

"The way she represented Christ. The way she loved people and served people. That's what we hope to be like her," said Payne.

In all friends bought  3,000 Die Strong bracelets and so far they've sold around 300. They can be purchased at Nancy's Italian Ice Cream in Montgomery.

Meantime, Auburn police say the case involving the driver will be presented to the Lee County grand jury in January.

©2010 WSFA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

