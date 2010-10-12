Meth lab found in sunroom of Prattville home

A list of some of the more commonly used street names used for methmaphetamines.

Methamphetamine comes in many forms and can be smoked, snorted, orally ingested, or injected. The drug alters moods in different ways, depending on how it is taken.

What is Meth and How is it Used?

According to the DEA El Paso Information Center Clan Lab Seizure system, there were 385 Meth lab seizures in Alabama for calendar year 2004.

A child living at a clandestine methamphetamine laboratory is exposed to immediate dangers and to the ongoing effects of chemical contamination. In addition, the child may be subjected to fires and explosions, abuse and neglect, a hazardous lifestyle (including the presence of firearms), social problems, and other risks.

The average person does have a chance of observing someone manufacturing methamphetamine. Methamphetamine labs can range from ones using highly specialized chemical apparatus to one where kitchen pots and pans, canning jars and other common household items are employed in the manufacturing process.

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - Sunrooms are designed to give homeowners the comfort of the outdoors while providing the protection of the indoors. Suspects at one Prattville home apparently had other uses for the room, however.

According to Police Chief Alfred Wadsworth, the homeowners had apparently been out of town for several weeks but were at the residence Tuesday night when officers with the Prattville Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit, armed with a search warrant, raided the home at 775 Summer Lane in the Silver Hills subdivision. Inside, investigators found an operational meth lab.

A total of six people were inside the home, including two small children - ages 1 and 3. Two suspects, 31-year-old Michael Paul Dean and 25-year-old Crystal Renee Quaite, were taken into custody and charged with Unlawful Manufacture of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree. Both Dean and Quaite are being held on bonds of $25,000.

Hazmat officers trained to deal with meth's caustic materials processed the scene while medics checked each of the home's occupants for complications due to prolonged exposure to the fumes. The children were transported to Prattville Baptist Emergency Room for further evaluation and were ultimately released to the Department of Human Resources.

The homeowners claim they were not aware of the lab, though the investigation continues. More arrests are expected.

