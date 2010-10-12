Meth lab found in sunroom of Prattville home - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

  • DO YOU KNOW THE WARNING SIGNS THAT INDICATE A METH LAB IS NEAR?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    No
    88%
    163 votes
    Yes
    12%
    23 votes
  • READ MORE: Recognizing a meth lab

Meth lab found in sunroom of Prattville home

Officials work the scene of a meth bust in Prattville. Officials work the scene of a meth bust in Prattville.
Michael Dean & Crystal Quaite (Source: Prattville Police) Michael Dean & Crystal Quaite (Source: Prattville Police)

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - Sunrooms are designed to give homeowners the comfort of the outdoors while providing the protection of the indoors. Suspects at one Prattville home apparently had other uses for the room, however.

According to Police Chief Alfred Wadsworth, the homeowners had apparently been out of town for several weeks but were at the residence Tuesday night when officers with the Prattville Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit, armed with a search warrant, raided the home at 775 Summer Lane in the Silver Hills subdivision. Inside, investigators found an operational meth lab.

A total of six people were inside the home, including two small children - ages 1 and 3. Two suspects, 31-year-old Michael Paul Dean and 25-year-old Crystal Renee Quaite, were taken into custody and charged with Unlawful Manufacture of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree. Both Dean and Quaite are being held on bonds of $25,000.

Hazmat officers trained to deal with meth's caustic materials processed the scene while medics checked each of the home's occupants for complications due to prolonged exposure to the fumes. The children were transported to Prattville Baptist Emergency Room for further evaluation and were ultimately released to the Department of Human Resources.

The homeowners claim they were not aware of the lab, though the investigation continues. More arrests are expected.

©2010 WSFA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly