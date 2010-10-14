No suspects yet in Montgomery's 20th murder of the year

Posted by Bryan Henry - bio | email

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Less than 24 hours after the murder at The Legends at Taylor Lakes Apartments in east Montgomery, apartment residents like Articia Johnson insist they are not afraid. They believe the apartment complex is still a great place to live and safe despite the tragic murder of 24-year old Stephen Williams.

"I've been around 15 months and I've never had problems. I think this is isolated," said Johnson.

On that point Montgomery police agree, calling Williams' death a random act of violence.

"To be this bold they had to have evil in their heart," said Greg Hardy, Commander of the Criminal Investigation Division.

An attempted robbery by two suspects who apparently found a way to slip through whenever the gates would open for residents coming through. According to Hardy, Stephen Williams did put up a fight. It happened Wednesday night around 9:30 in what Hardy describes as a walk-way near Williams' apartment.

"The victim did resist. To what level we don't know and that's when the suspect shot him," Hardy said.

Williams' family near Birmingham tells WSFA 12 News Stephen Williams lived life to the fullest and would give you the shirt off his back.

Family and friends say his death is even more shocking because just last week Williams was robbed at work. He worked in the retail industry in Montgomery and he had just moved to town about two weeks ago.

Police haven't ruled out whether the two crimes are connected.

Shot once in the chest with a pistol, Williams died on the scene about 20 minutes later becoming the city's 20th murder victim of the year.

Commander Hardy says they have some leads but no suspects and he's asking anyone with any information about the case to call the Montgomery Police Department's Secret Witness Line at 262-4000 or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP (7867).

