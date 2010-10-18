Funeral arrangements set for Edgewood Academy graduate

Posted by Bryan Henry - bio | email

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Family members say they've finalized funeral plans for Edgewood Academy graduate Mallory Garmon.

Garmon's visitation will be Thursday from 5:00pm until 9:00pm at Mount Hebron Baptist Church in Elmore. Her funeral will be Friday at 3:00pm at the same location.

Those who wish to attend are asked to wear bright colors, no blacks or grays because Garmon was such a bright person.

"An epitome of what a student is about. Captain of the cheer squad, captain of the basketball team and softball team. She won numerous awards. A straight 'A' student," said school headmaster Frankie Mitchum.

Before she graduated in May, Garmon accepted a college scholarship to play softball at Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Phenix City. Garmon played catcher for Edgewood.

Garmonn died Sunday afternoon around 4:30 near Deatsville after losing control of her pick up truck and striking a tree, according to state troopers.

Garmon was 18 years old.

"I don't think it's sunk in yet," said friend and classmate Hannah Weldon.

A general feeling all over the school, one reason why Mitchum says he made the decision to postpone this week's homecoming festivities until next week when Edgewood hosts Fort Dale.

Meantime, Weldon and her classmates are getting a first-hand lesson of just how unfair life can be.

"We're all confused and we just want to know why us,? said Weldon.

"Her call in life was to serve others," said Mitchum.

A case in point.

"She raised money on her own to take a missionary trip to Alaska, so she gave back to her fellow man," said Mitchum.

And Mallory's desire to serve others didn't stop in Alaska. Frankie Mitchum says Garmon had plans to go into medicine.

From the front door with black ribbons to the school sign they remembered Mallory Garmon.

It's a double dose of sadness for Edgewood Academy. The school lost Jacob Benton, another former student in March and now Garmon.

"Those were two great people," said Weldon.

And talk about a sad irony. It was Garmon who delivered the eulogy at Jacob's funeral saying at one point:

"She mentioned she would join him in Heaven one day," Mitchum said. Neither Mallory nor those who knew her realized it would be so soon.

