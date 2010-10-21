Volunteers expand Dream Park in Andalusia

Posted by Bryan Henry - bio | email

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - This is what renovating and expanding Dream Park looks and sounds like behind Lurleen Wallace Community College in Andalusia, the sounds of power saws and hammers and the sights of people like Seth Ard getting their hands dirty yet Ard wouldn't change a thing.

"It's giving back and it feels good," said Ard.

Kristy White dreamed of changing the look of Dream Park one year ago, all part of a massive community service project White agreed to.

More than 250 volunteers have shown up and more than $100,000 worth of supplies and materials, all donated.

"We actually replaced every piece of wood so children won't get any more splinters when they play and the new part will be designed for children with special needs," White said.

The original park was built in 1999.

Candi Bowdoin's 19-month old son has spina bifida.

"While he may not be able to run with the other children here, he'll mix in and have fun with them," Bowdoin said.

The goal is to complete work in 5 days.With 3 days left White could use more volunteers.

Fulfilling a dream piece by piece at Dream Park.

