Local economy seems to be picking up

Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.More >>
Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday it also would end guns sales to anyone under the age of 21.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.More >>
The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
Dalton Police are on the scene of reports of shots fired at Dalton High School. Dalton High School is about 90 miles away from Atlanta.More >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy.More >>
A former Dothan school resource officer, who was charged after an investigation into allegations he was having a sexual relationship with a student, is facing more charges.More >>
