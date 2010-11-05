Salvation Army reopens after months of renovation work

Posted by Bryan Henry - bio | email

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - On the outside the Salvation Army looks the same but it's the inside that's changed, a change for the better. A fresh, updated look.

Steve Justice is the new Corporal Officer for the Salvation Army.

"We had tiles replaced and did a lot of painting along with extensive plumbing and electrical work," Justice said who started his new job two months after moving to Montgomery from Tennessee.

The final tab came out to around $300,000.

"This money came from our capital improvement budget," Justice said.

Justice says the shelter for men closed in February so the work could be done on the building. Women and children were never denied but they had to be moved around within the complex so workmen could do their jobs.

"We didn't want to put them on the streets," said Justice.

The massive construction on Maxwell Boulevard did not play a role in the decision to close the shelter. The bottom line is the building's old.

The renovation work didn't change the capacity limit which is 75. Justice says the work did make the shelters a bit safer, doing the most good for those who often don't have a place to stay.

