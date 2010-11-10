Parents make a difference at Montgomery school - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Parents make a difference at Montgomery school

Posted by Bryan Henry  -  bio | email

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - This isn't just another day at Floyd Middle School in Montgomery but a new day, a new beginning, one filled with pride over the school's new computer lab complete with 35 brand new computers.

And 12-year old Derriyon Winns couldn't be happier.

"It's easier to work with and they're faster than the ones we had," said Winns.

How did it happen?

"This has been an adventure," said Stacy Sparks, President of the PSTA.

An adventure that started two years ago for Sparks. The time had come for a change.

"They had the old Dells, 8 year computers. They were very slow and some were broken and we figured this was the best way to spend the money," said Sparks.

An idea turned into action. They raised the cash, one dollar at a time.

"Donations from parents, fundraisers and a few business sponsors," Sparks said.

Within two years Sparks along with 300 parents raised $5,000 to buy the computers, impressive considering the tight economy, a textbook case of parents not afraid to get involved. Sparks says the computers they got normally cost around $10,000.

"It says they value their child's education," said school principal Vince Johnson.

And already the payoff is being felt.

"Just last week they were able to complete a science project on the computers," Johnson said.

The remarkable thing about this drive to improve the school's computer lab is the fact this isn't the end of the story. More computers are on the way, according to Sparks.

"Another lab is opening in December and we hope to have our third lab in March," Sparks said.

"I like the newer applications," Winns said.

New applications, new computers for students like Derriyon Winns. They'll remember Stacy Sparks and her fellow parents as being mighty nice to make such a big difference at Floyd Middle Magnet School. 

©2010 WSFA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Florida high school gingerly resumes classes after shooting

    Florida high school gingerly resumes classes after shooting

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:37 PM EST2018-02-28 04:37:22 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 1:38 PM EST2018-02-28 18:38:21 GMT
    Zachary Haupert, 14, painted "RIP Luke," on his hoodie in honor of his friend Luke Hoyer, who was one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as he attends a candlelight vigil, Thurs., Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)Zachary Haupert, 14, painted "RIP Luke," on his hoodie in honor of his friend Luke Hoyer, who was one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as he attends a candlelight vigil, Thurs., Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

    The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.

    More >>

    The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.

    More >>

  • Georgia teacher in custody after report of shots at school

    Georgia teacher in custody after report of shots at school

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:47 PM EST2018-02-28 17:47:41 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 1:42 PM EST2018-02-28 18:42:53 GMT
    Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

    Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

    More >>

    Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

    More >>

  • Dalton High School teacher in custody following reports of shots fired at school

    Dalton High School teacher in custody following reports of shots fired at school

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:34 PM EST2018-02-28 17:34:59 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:44 PM EST2018-02-28 17:44:46 GMT
    Source: WGCLSource: WGCL

    Dalton Police are on the scene of reports of shots fired at Dalton High School. Dalton High School is about 90 miles away from Atlanta. 

    More >>

    Dalton Police are on the scene of reports of shots fired at Dalton High School. Dalton High School is about 90 miles away from Atlanta. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly