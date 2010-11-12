Air show takes center stage in Covington County - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Air show takes center stage in Covington County

Posted by Bryan Henry  -  bio | email

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Organizers are counting on good weather and big crowds to lift up the first air show in Covington County in more than 20 years.

If aviation is your hobby this is the place to be; the South Alabama Regional Airport between Andalusia and Opp.

Chances are you'll see Capt. Joe Shetterly at the controls of an A-10 Thunderbolt.

"You'll see an active duty Air Force team get the plane ready and get it in the air," said Capt. Shetterly.

 Rob Holland will fly one of the smaller single-engine planes doing daring maneuvers.

"You'll see some World War Two era planes and modern aircraft flying around," Holland said.

A crowd of more than 10,000 is expected. Jed Blackwell feels the preparation that took nearly two years is about to pay off.

"We have a total of 40 sponsors and there will be a lot of fast-flying," said Blackwell.

Fast-flying, explosive fireworks, the stage is set for a little bit of shock and awe over Covington County.

The gates open at 9 a.m. today and admission is free to the public. 

©2010 WSFA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

