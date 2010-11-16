Turmoil grows in Tallapoosa Co. town of Jacksons' Gap

Posted by Bryan Henry - bio | email

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Stability in Jackson's Gap in Tallapoosa County seems to be a little ways down the road, and Maria Yarbrough doesn't know what to make of it.

"It just seems like he made a complete turnaround," said Yarbrough.

We begin with the town's former mayor.

J.D. Ayers declined to do an interview on camera but did tell WSFA 12 News by phone he felt he had no choice; the tight economy was taking a toll on his full time job with his construction business.

With the mayor's position being a part time job, Ayers felt he couldn't do both since the mayor's salary is $100.00 a month. Ayers had just been re-elected to a second term two years ago in this town of 1,700.

"We support him if he felt the need to tend to his business," said Jennifer Hutchins, another resident of Jackson's Gap.

Jackson's Gap is also without a police chief.

Kenny Sherrer decided to go back as an investigator with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office reportedly because it was a 'good opportunity.'

All this on top of the fact the previous town clerk has been indicted on embezzlement charges. Tallapoosa County District Attorney E. Paul Jones says Teresa Freeman's case is expected to go to trial in January.

And now there's word although unconfirmed the town's fire chief has resigned. No clear reason as to why.

"We're ready to move forward as a town," Hutchins said.

Move forward with the hope acting mayor Janice Canham can bring in steadiness for a change. Canham was said to be out of town today attending a conference in Orange Beach.

