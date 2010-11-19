Five companies announce expansions in River Region

Posted by Bryan Henry - bio | email

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - With Montgomery Police providing an escort city leaders and chamber officials took a whirlwind tour of the companies announcing plans to expand and hire.

Our first stop? Dow Corning, a maker of silicon metal, a $32 million expansion in the works and 30 new jobs.

"This shows we are committed to Montgomery," said company site manager Tommy Vessels.

And then it was on to Hausted Patient Handling Services. It plans to spend $3 million expanding and adding 49 workers to its roster. Hausted makes specialized chairs you might find in hospitals.

"The average pay will be between $11 and $14 an hour on the manufacturing side," said Human Resources Manager Leigh Mollet.

Montgomery almost lost Hausted to Pittsburgh but the city and county came through with $150,000 of taxpayers money to help the company pay for the expansion.

"You have to make an investment to get a return," said Mayor Todd Strange.

The other companies that didn't receive monetary incentives were given 10-year tax abatements on non-educational taxes.

The third stop on the tour? Genpak plans to invest more than $3 million and add at least 35 jobs.

The biggest expansion on the tour comes from Mobis, a Hyundai tier one supplier. Mobis plans to spend more than $59 million and hire an additional 250 workers.

The 5th and final stop was Hyundai Motor Manufacturing, the driving force behind a $50 million expansion but no new jobs are associated with this plan because Hyundai already has 2,700 employees in place to produce the new Elantra.

Add it up and you're talking close to $150 million in planned capital investments and nearly 400 new jobs, one clear sign the economy seems to be headed in the right direction.

