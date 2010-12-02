Funeral for Elmore County hostage victim set

WETUMPKA, AL (WSFA) - The funeral for a victim of a hostage situation that turned deadly will be held today in Elmore County. Friends and family will remember Haley Wingard, 17, who was shot and killed in a standoff between sheriff's deputies and her ex-boyfriend.

The service will be at the Thelma Baptist Church in Wallsboro. Visitation is at noon, the service will be at 2 p.m. Hayley will be buried at the cemetery across from the church.

Wingard died in an incident at a home on Taylor Hill Drive and Williams Road in the Wallsboro Community.

She was a senior at Wetumpka High School. The suspect, her ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old Derrick Bean, was shot and killed by authorities immediately after Bean fired the shot that killed Wingard.

Authorities say they believe Bean was upset that his girlfriend had broken off the relationship. Wingard's step-father filed a harassment claim against Bean just days before the incident after Bean left a threatening letter in the family's mailbox.

Bean was shot six times in the chest area.

Wingard was set to graduate from Wetumpka High School this month.

