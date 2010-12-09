One-time social security payment denied - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

One-time social security payment denied

Posted by Bryan Henry  -  bio | email

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Sarah Brewer often goes to the Montgomery Area Council on Aging for her yoga class and tap dancing lessons but with Brewer there's no tap dancing around the latest news on Social Security.

"I fear this will be tough on a lot of people," said Brewer.

Congress rejected a Democratic-sponsored bill to pay social security recipients a one-time payment of $250.00. The money was intended to make up for the lack of a cost-of-living raise next year. Brewer says she'll be okay but worries about some of her friends.

"A lot of these people could use that money to help pay a light bill or other necessities they need," said Brewer.

Republicans argued the country simply couldn't afford the $14 billion price tag of the one-time payment. Democrats on the other hand believed the payment was needed to help off-set the hardships many may face without a raise.

Mary Saxon retired 25 years ago. Saxon volunteers at the Montgomery Area Council on Aging.

"I was a little surprised they did this. I'll be okay but I know a few others might struggle," said Saxon.

Records show the last raise was nearly two years ago at 5.8%.  The hike was the largest cost-of-living raise in 25 years at the time.

More than 58 million retirees, disabled people and surviving family members receive checks.

No raise next year which means some belt-tightening is ahead, especially when you consider Social Security is the sole income for more than 20% of retirees.

©2010 WSFA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Putin boasts of new Russian nuclear weapons

    Putin boasts of new Russian nuclear weapons

    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:58 AM EST2018-03-01 10:58:14 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 12:09 PM EST2018-03-01 17:09:08 GMT
    Journalists watch as Russian President Vladimir Putin gives his annual state of the nation address in Manezh in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)Journalists watch as Russian President Vladimir Putin gives his annual state of the nation address in Manezh in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

    President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.

    More >>

    President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.

    More >>

  • Sessions pushes back on Trump criticism over handling of FBI

    Sessions pushes back on Trump criticism over handling of FBI

    Thursday, March 1 2018 12:49 AM EST2018-03-01 05:49:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 12:00 PM EST2018-03-01 17:00:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony honoring Reverend Billy Graham in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building, Wednesday, Feb. 28, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony honoring Reverend Billy Graham in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building, Wednesday, Feb. 28, in Washington.

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions insists he will "continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor." 

    More >>

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions insists he will "continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor." 

    More >>

  • Single-vehicle crash claims the life of Dothan man

    Single-vehicle crash claims the life of Dothan man

    Thursday, March 1 2018 11:58 AM EST2018-03-01 16:58:46 GMT
    A Sunday night crash has left one Seale woman dead. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)A Sunday night crash has left one Seale woman dead. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

    According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials, a single-vehicle crash has killed a 25-year-old Dothan man.

    More >>

    According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials, a single-vehicle crash has killed a 25-year-old Dothan man.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly