Capitol Heights post office branch set to close in February

Posted by Bryan Henry  -  bio | email

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - She's old and a bit cranky. Yet since 1969 the Capitol Heights neighborhood  post office has kept its doors opened for those who needed a box, a few stamps and mail delivery over the years.

Long time customer Lynne Thomas is very surprised to hear the news the branch on Mount Meigs Road is closing.

"I'm shocked. It's been around for a long time," said Thomas.

"Hopefully they'll have a change of heart," said Herbert Young.

Don't count on it.

The U.S. Postal Service says it studied the idea for about a year and even took a survey but in the end felt it had no choice. The Internet has been the driving force in getting the agency to cut costs since 2002.

Just in the last two years the U.S. Postal Service has shaved off $9 Billion in expenses, according to postal officials in Washington, D.C.

The Capitol Heights branch is the only one closing in Montgomery and those who work there we're told will be transferred to other vacant positions.

The post office closes in late February, a little more than 6 weeks for residents in the Capitol Heights neighborhood to say 'goodbye' to an old friend.

"It's like a community grocery store and it means a lot to a lot of people," said Ruth Russell.

Especially for those who have no transportation.

"It couldn't save that much money," Young argued.

The U.S. Postal Service says closing the Capitol Heights office will save the agency $76,000 a year. The actual boxes inside will be moved to the downtown branch but officials say there will be no changes in zip codes, mail delivery or addresses.

54 days and counting, not something customers are eager to write home about. 

