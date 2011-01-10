Unlike north Alabama winter storm spares two Tallapoosa County cities

Posted by Bryan Henry - bio | email

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

For much of last week and over the weekend, the threat of a winter storm crystallized the need for Tallassee city leaders to focus on getting ready.

"We've been blessed," said Mayor George McCain.

'Blessed' but mayor McCain says he won't totally relax until the system is out of Alabama.

"The temperature will be around 35 degrees all the way to 4 o clock tomorrow morning (Tuesday) and we have rain right now," Mayor McCain said.

For now all city and Tallapoosa County roads are open, paving the way for a return to normalcy which is the very thing Superfoods grocery store manager David Lawrence is trying to do.

"We prefer sales on a steady basis, not all at once," said Lawrence.

Even though Lawrence's Superfoods stores had phenomenal days Saturday and Sunday, the challenge is to replenish what customers stocked up on. The only problem is Lawrence's two delivery trucks are stuck in Birmingham, a city hammered hard by snow and ice.

Milk and bread aren't the only items missing.

"We have a few employees not here because of the ice," said Lawrence.

Latrease Smith for one spent $25.00 at the store during the mad rush.

"I just bought some vienna sausages and bread for my family just in case," said Smith.

The mayor estimates the city spent at least $10,000 on overtime expenses, small change considering what could have happened in Tallassee.

"No traffic problems," he said.

And no power outages and no reports of limbs or trees falling. Also, there were no reports of ice damage in Alex City a few miles away.

"We'll get reimbursed by the state and federal governments for most the expenses we incurred," said Mayor McCain.

For much of north Alabama, the storm did a number.

In Tallassee all's well that ends well.

©2011 WSFA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.