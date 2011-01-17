Two new faces on the Alabama Supreme Court - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Two new faces on the Alabama Supreme Court

Posted by Bryan Henry  -  bio | email 

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Supreme Court welcomed two new faces today. Kelli Wise and Jim Main. Main was actually appointed by Governor Bob Riley in one of the governor's final appointments last Friday.

Main replaces Justice Champ Lyons who resigned.

Joining Wise and Main were two veterans, both re-elected to another 6-year term, Justices Mike Bolin and Tom Parker.

With acknowledgment to their families the justices said they were grateful to serve on the high court which reigns supreme in Alabama.

