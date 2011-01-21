Auburn Football National Championship Celebration

AUBURN, Ala. - Auburn University will celebrate the Tigers' 2010 National Football Championship Saturday, January 22 at 1 p.m. in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The celebration will last approximately one hour and admission is free. Tickets are not required to enter the stadium, and all seating is general admission and will be first-come, first-served.

Fans can access the stadium via gates 2, 4, 5 and 7 on the east side of the stadium and gates 12, 14, 15, and 17 on the west side. All gates will open at 11 a.m., two hours prior to the event.

Auburn students with a valid Auburn Ignited card will be allowed to stand on the field. Students can access the field though the field level gates located at the northwest and northeast corners of the stadium below sections 46 and 35.

Due to the academic calendar, public parking will be available at the hayfields on South Donahue Drive. Shuttles will run from the hayfields from 10 a.m. until two hours post-event. Donahue Drive will be closed from Samford to War Eagle Way starting at 5:00 a.m.

A limited number of disabled parking spaces will be available in the east Coliseum lot on the day of the event.

Stadium concessions on the lower level will be open for this event and no outside food or drinks will be allowed into the stadium.

The AU Team Shop will be open before, during and after the event at several locations around and inside the stadium and at the Auburn Arena location. Officially licensed National Championship products, apparel and more will be available for purchase.

A limited number of official National Championship posters will be distributed free of charge as fans exit the stadium following the event.

Approximately 30 minutes following the celebration, a reverse Tiger Walk will be held from Stadium Gate 10 towards the Athletics Complex.

Celebration Timing Schedule

6:00 a.m. Street Barricades are set up Athletics Reserved Parking Lots Open

10:00 a.m. Tiger Transit Services Begin

11:00 a.m. Gates Open

1:00 p.m. Program Begins

30 Minutes post Reverse Tiger Walk

3:30 p.m. Auburn Arena Gate Open

5:00 p.m. Auburn Basketball vs. Alabama

Parking/Traffic

East Coliseum - Donor RVs will be allowed to park here on Friday. The lot will be released Saturday morning for public HC parking. Access from Samford to Biggio. Parking Deck - Held for Scholarship Donor parking starting at 6 a.m. Saturday. Access via Duncan Dr. Auburn Arena Lot - Basketball Scholarship Donor parking. Access via Wire Rd. Basketball parking pass required. Hayfields & other lots will be open to public. (Shuttle will run from Hayfield lot beginning at 10 a.m.) Small hay field lot at Lem Morrison - Only Public RV Parking location Off campus Tiger Transit pick up locations include: Facilities, Mall, Tiger Town & Sams Club

• The public is being directed to park in the Hayfield - East lots. Also, all campus lots NOT listed above are available for legally parked cars (excludes R lots). • Public RV parking - West Hayfield lots, first come first served • Tiger transit will run from the hayfields, take a left on Samford, right on Biggio and drop at the Coliseum turn around.

Stadium Access - EOG will staff bag searchers. Gates open at 11 a.m.

Fans - Access the stadium through Gates 2, 4, 5 & 7 on the East and 12, 14, 15 & 17 on the West. Students - Access the stadium via any open gate. Access the field through the field access gates on the NW & NE corners (sections 36 or 46). Auburn Ignited card required.