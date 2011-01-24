One of Montgomery's oldest businesses sold

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - One of Montgomery's oldest businesses is being sold to a Texas-based company.

Jenkins Brick and Tile Company is being acquired by Acme Brick, a company operated by billionaire Warren Buffet's holding company, Berkshire Hathaway.

The sale was reportedly completed Monday. No dollar amount on the sale was released.

Jenkins Brick, started in 1903, is one of the regions oldest and largest brick and tile companies.

At one time it operated 27 locations and employed more than 700 people across five states.

