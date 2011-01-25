Doc in fake flu shot case is suspect in "Critter Man" murder

Posted by Bryan Henry - bio | email

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery police who found the body of Ralph 'Critter Man' McNeil near his burning truck one week ago initially believed the 'Critter Man' was the victim of a random robbery. Not anymore.

"The three suspects face the charge of conspiracy to commit murder," said Montgomery Public Safety Director Chris Murphy.

The suspects are two men and a woman; 32-year old Serenna English, 52-year old David Nash and 20-year old Jeremy Riley. Mugshots were not immediately provided.

Nash has been the subject of controversy before, as was reported in 2005. The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners confirmed David Nash was a Montgomery doctor whose license was revoked after he was caught injecting saline solutions in patients instead of the flu vaccine.

"Because this investigation is still on-going, there is very little we can talk about today," said Murphy.

While police declined to talk about a motive for now, WSFA 12 News has learned Serenna English had some kind of relationship with McNeil but it's unclear to what extent.

The 'Critter Man' was well known, respected by people who say he did a very good job of removing unwanted pests like pigeons and raccoons.

Jennifer Haskell knew McNeil well, a co-worker of his when McNeil worked at a Montgomery car dealership years ago.

"He had a wonderful sense of humor and always seemed happy," said Haskell.

In a typical murder investigation detectives normally release mug shots but in this case they declined saying this investigation is far from over.. that more charges are expected against the suspects, and that's not all; Murphy says more people could be arrested in connection with the case.

Police say if the suspects are convicted just on the conspiracy charge, they could get anywhere from 20 years to life in prison.

Bond for English, Nash and Riley has been set at $250,000 a piece and they're all in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

