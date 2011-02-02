Andalusia scores again with new jobs announcement

Posted by Bryan Henry - bio | email

ANDALUSIA, AL (WSFA) - The sky is the limit for Vector Aerospace, so much that the company is landing new, multi-year contracts. That means more jobs: 100 new positions to be exact.

"Vector has an impeccable record," said Andalusia City Clerk and Treasurer John Thompson.

But first there's a little construction matter to deal with. The big steel building that currently houses helicopters and offices will get a twin next door.

Andalusia city leaders along with Opp and Covington County borrowed around $3 million to help Vector build another 47,000 square foot facility. Construction begins in March.

John Thompson says Vector Aerospace will pay the money back through its $20,000 a month lease on the new building.

Meantime, the company has more business than it can handle.

"We grew our military business," said Vice President of Operations Alan Fletcher.

The company repairs and does maintenance work on military and privately-owned helicopters. 50 or so come through the shop every year.

WSFA 12 News has learned the average pay for those 100 new positions will be in the range of $17 to $27 an hour. Those applying will need to be certified and licensed.

"We've already started hiring a few already," said Fletcher.

Company leaders believe the new structure will be up and running by the fourth quarter of this year. They're growing faster than they expected when Vector Aerospace first opened less than two years ago. The company is based in Canada.

This part of Covington County has come a long way since the textile days where the region lost thousands of jobs over a 30-year period.

Instead of job losses, there are now job gains.

Vector Aerospace, we're told, pumps well over $4 million into the local economy every year.

Just last month Support Systems Andalusia Alabama announced plans to hire 50 people at its South Alabama Regional Airport location.

