Off-duty deputy fatally shoots man at gas station

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - An off-duty duty Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy working security for a gas station in Waugh shot and killed a man in the station parking lot at about 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

Montgomery County Sheriff D.T. Marshall said the victim will not be identified until the family has been notified.

The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident, which is standard procedure when a municipal or country law enforcement officer is involved in a shooting. Sgt. Steve Jarrett of the Alabama State Troopers said the results of the investigation will be released to the Montgomery County District Attorney.

The gas station is located near the Waugh Exit of Interstate 85.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear. A witness at the scene says someone may have tried to run over the off-duty deputy. When WSFA 12 News Reporter Melissa McKinney arrived at the scene, an investigation had begun and authorities were questioning witnesses..

