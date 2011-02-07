UA responds to racial slur

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - A group for black employees at the University of Alabama says it wants swift disciplinary action against a white student accused of using a racial slur toward a black student.

The Black Faculty and Staff Association released a statement Monday saying the incident that occurred over the weekend wasn't an isolated occurrence on the Tuscaloosa campus.

University President Robert Witt sent all students an e-mail on Saturday saying one student used a slur toward another one on Friday night. A racial epithet was reportedly yelled at a black student from the house of a traditionally white fraternity.

Witt promised action, and the school has said an unnamed student is being disciplined, but it won't release any details.

The black faculty association says the university needs more diversity training.

