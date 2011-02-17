Get Fit: Boot Camps & Home Videos

A drug called Xeloda can extend the lives of some women whose breast cancer is not wiped out by standard treatment, a new clinical trial finds.

A pill that contains three powerful antiviral drugs might offer a cure for many hepatitis C patients who have failed other treatments, researchers report.

New combo pill offers hope to Hepatitis C patients who fail other treatment

The Alzheimer's Association has just completed a new survey that asked more than 1,500 adults to share their fears and concerns about getting older, getting sick and/or caring for a family member struggling with dementia.

'Making the best of it': Families face the heavy burden of Alzheimer's

The Zika virus will strike the continental United States again this summer, and looming federal budget cuts will make it hard for local officials to curb its spread, public health experts said Wednesday.

Zika's set to return to mainland U.S., but budget cuts threaten response

Many barriers can keep people from psychotherapy, such as cost or the availability of a qualified health provider.

Roy Kinney lost 40lbs with the help of boot camps.

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - So you don't like the gym? How about the great outdoors? Boot camps are becoming a popular alternative to health clubs.

"People see results and the time works for them," said Resolution Boot Camp founder Corey Ellis.

Camps are usually held in a park either early in the morning or in the evening. We caught up with Ellis and his gang outside the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts.

"You're moving. You're getting vitamin D, so you're getting all the elements that you need to become healthier," Ellis said.

The running, walking, sit ups and pushups are the kind of old-fashioned exercises that work for Roy Kinney.

"I've lost 40 pounds," Kinney told us. And he says the camaraderie makes the time go by faster.

Being part of a group does make exercise easier. But if you think you can do it alone, there are also a lot of products getting good reviews that allow you to exercise at home.

Remember the old Jane Fonda workouts? Jane pioneered the exercise video industry. And now she's back!

At age 72, Jane hosts a workout video for seniors. She also produces workouts led by younger instructors for those who want a tougher workout.

But if you're looking for something extreme, video workouts with names like P90X and Insanity are all the rage.

But it doesn't matter whether you choose a video, a health club, or a boot camp. The key is to get moving... get healthy... and feel better.

