7 foods that fight fat

By Mark Bullock, Anchor / Reporter
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - There are some foods out there that you don't have to feel guilty about eating. Everything is best in moderation, of course. But these seven foods can actually help speed the weight loss process if eaten regularly.

Cheese

Bet you never would have thought cheese could speed weight loss. But it's the first food on the list in Self Magazine. Women who ate one ounce of full fat cheese every day gained fewer pounds than those who didn't eat cheese, according to a recent medical study.

The Linoleic acid in cheese pumps up your metabolism. Full fat Ricotta is a good choice because it's low in calories and sodium.

Almonds

Almonds are a great source of vitamin E and one of the highest nuts for protein. Almonds have built in fat burning power and they're good for quenching your hunger between meals. They're also great for your immune system.

Coffee

It can boost metabolism by 15%. But skip the milk and sugar.

Green Tea

Sipping three cups of green tea every day can kick up your metabolism enough to erase 30 calories a day -- or about three pounds per year. If you find the taste too bitter, give flavored green teas a try.

Peppers

The compound in chili peppers, which gives them their kick, can also heat up fat burning signals in your brain. If you don't like super spicy peppers, you can go for the milder poblanos.

Eggs

The amino acids in egg whites help build lean muscle. And lean muscle helps your body burn fat. One study shows if you partner eggs with cheese in the morning, you'll burn more fat during the day than you would after a high carb breakfast.

Portobello Mushrooms

They deliver Copper and Pantothenic acid, which keep your metabolism humming. And the potassium in Portobellos rids your body of salt to help you beat belly bloat.

