7 foods that fight fat

A drug called Xeloda can extend the lives of some women whose breast cancer is not wiped out by standard treatment, a new clinical trial finds.

A pill that contains three powerful antiviral drugs might offer a cure for many hepatitis C patients who have failed other treatments, researchers report.

New combo pill offers hope to Hepatitis C patients who fail other treatment

The Alzheimer's Association has just completed a new survey that asked more than 1,500 adults to share their fears and concerns about getting older, getting sick and/or caring for a family member struggling with dementia.

'Making the best of it': Families face the heavy burden of Alzheimer's

The Zika virus will strike the continental United States again this summer, and looming federal budget cuts will make it hard for local officials to curb its spread, public health experts said Wednesday.

Many barriers can keep people from psychotherapy, such as cost or the availability of a qualified health provider.

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - There are some foods out there that you don't have to feel guilty about eating. Everything is best in moderation, of course. But these seven foods can actually help speed the weight loss process if eaten regularly.

Cheese

Bet you never would have thought cheese could speed weight loss. But it's the first food on the list in Self Magazine. Women who ate one ounce of full fat cheese every day gained fewer pounds than those who didn't eat cheese, according to a recent medical study.

The Linoleic acid in cheese pumps up your metabolism. Full fat Ricotta is a good choice because it's low in calories and sodium.

Almonds

Almonds are a great source of vitamin E and one of the highest nuts for protein. Almonds have built in fat burning power and they're good for quenching your hunger between meals. They're also great for your immune system.

Coffee

It can boost metabolism by 15%. But skip the milk and sugar.

Green Tea

Sipping three cups of green tea every day can kick up your metabolism enough to erase 30 calories a day -- or about three pounds per year. If you find the taste too bitter, give flavored green teas a try.

Peppers

The compound in chili peppers, which gives them their kick, can also heat up fat burning signals in your brain. If you don't like super spicy peppers, you can go for the milder poblanos.

Eggs

The amino acids in egg whites help build lean muscle. And lean muscle helps your body burn fat. One study shows if you partner eggs with cheese in the morning, you'll burn more fat during the day than you would after a high carb breakfast.

Portobello Mushrooms

They deliver Copper and Pantothenic acid, which keep your metabolism humming. And the potassium in Portobellos rids your body of salt to help you beat belly bloat.