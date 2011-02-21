Ala. residents rank low for exercise

A drug called Xeloda can extend the lives of some women whose breast cancer is not wiped out by standard treatment, a new clinical trial finds.

A pill that contains three powerful antiviral drugs might offer a cure for many hepatitis C patients who have failed other treatments, researchers report.

New combo pill offers hope to Hepatitis C patients who fail other treatment

The Alzheimer's Association has just completed a new survey that asked more than 1,500 adults to share their fears and concerns about getting older, getting sick and/or caring for a family member struggling with dementia.

'Making the best of it': Families face the heavy burden of Alzheimer's

The Zika virus will strike the continental United States again this summer, and looming federal budget cuts will make it hard for local officials to curb its spread, public health experts said Wednesday.

Zika's set to return to mainland U.S., but budget cuts threaten response

Many barriers can keep people from psychotherapy, such as cost or the availability of a qualified health provider.

MONTGOMERY, AL - Alabama residents have been ranked among the least likely in the U.S. to use leisure time for exercise, and officials are trying to get them off the couch and on their feet.

The study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Alabama among the five states for physical activity.

The Jefferson County Department of Health received $13.3 million in federal grants last year to promote healthful activities. It's a member of the Health Action Partnership, a coalition of agencies and organizations working to create healthy spaces where people walk or bike.

The report shows Shelby County has the best rate in the state, at 24.4 percent inactivity. The worst offenders live in Walker County.

See a county-by-county and state-by-state breakout of the report at the CDC's web site.

