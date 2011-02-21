Ala. residents rank low for exercise - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Ala. residents rank low for exercise

By Mark Bullock, Anchor / Reporter
MONTGOMERY, AL - Alabama residents have been ranked among the least likely in the U.S. to use leisure time for exercise, and officials are trying to get them off the couch and on their feet.

The study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Alabama among the five states for physical activity.

The Jefferson County Department of Health received $13.3 million in federal grants last year to promote healthful activities. It's a member of the Health Action Partnership, a coalition of agencies and organizations working to create healthy spaces where people walk or bike.

The report shows Shelby County has the best rate in the state, at 24.4 percent inactivity. The worst offenders live in Walker County.

See a county-by-county and state-by-state breakout of the report at the CDC's web site.

