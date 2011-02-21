Ala. residents rank low for exercise

Many barriers can keep people from psychotherapy, such as cost or the availability of a qualified health provider.More >>
The Zika virus will strike the continental United States again this summer, and looming federal budget cuts will make it hard for local officials to curb its spread, public health experts said Wednesday.More >>
The Alzheimer's Association has just completed a new survey that asked more than 1,500 adults to share their fears and concerns about getting older, getting sick and/or caring for a family member struggling with dementia.More >>
A pill that contains three powerful antiviral drugs might offer a cure for many hepatitis C patients who have failed other treatments, researchers report.More >>
A drug called Xeloda can extend the lives of some women whose breast cancer is not wiped out by standard treatment, a new clinical trial finds.More >>
Banquet is recalling more than 110,000 pounds of chicken nugget meals because the brownie desserts in them may be contaminated with Salmonella.More >>
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.More >>
If you have trouble sleeping but don't want to take sleeping pills nature has a solution. Try exercise.More >>
From appointment wait times to provider shortages and trust issues, the woman at the helm of all the Veterans Affairs healthcare facilities throughout Central Alabama is addressing the changes being made throughout the system.More >>
Over 300,000 pregnancies are affected by preeclampsia and one in four ends in the mother's death.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has closed its investigation into the May 2-7 mystery outbreak that sickened approximately 30 people at Montgomery's Paterson Field.More >>
Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.More >>
It’s hard to get a good night’s rest when you’re always up using the bathroom.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health is investigating an outbreak of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, in east Alabama.More >>
Cincinnati, Ohio company, John Morrell and Co. is voluntarily recalling 210,606 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog products that may be contaminated by extraneous materials, specifically metal, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).More >>
