Firefighters battle wildfire in Macon county

Posted by: Mark Bullock - bio | email

MACON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Firefighters and forestry units were battling a massive wildfire in Macon county Friday night and into Saturday morning. At one point, the fire spread across nearly 700 acres and threatened more than just land.

The effort to contain the fire was centered just off Macon County Road 2. That's south of the towns of Tuskegee and Shorter. Firefighters from the state forestry commission were there, along with members of the Franklin Volunteer Fire Department.

As the flames inched closer to homes and St. Mark Church, firefighters began burning brush to set a perimeter, in an effort to keep the fire from spreading.

Forestry Commission officials say recent dry weather and high winds helped fan the flames. In fact, a total of 25 wildfires were reported in Alabama over a 24 hour period. The Macon county fire was by far the largest.

As of 10:00pm Friday night, the fire was 70% contained. Firefighters said they hoped rain, which was forecasted for Saturday, would help extinguish the fire.

