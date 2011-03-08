Family, friends remember 3 loved ones killed in Pike Co. wreck - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Family, friends remember 3 loved ones killed in Pike Co. wreck

Brittany Pugh and her 15-month old son, Shepp Brittany Pugh and her 15-month old son, Shepp
Teresa Adams Teresa Adams

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Brittany Pugh, her 15-month old son, Shepp, and Teresa Adams all died as a result of a terrible head-on collision on Highway 231 near Brundidge Monday night.

Their deaths so shocking, so sudden, yet when WSFA 12 News talked with their families there is a sense of peace and hope.

"We know she is in Heaven because of her relationship with Jesus," said Todd Thorpe, Pugh's cousin.

Pugh was a third grade teacher at Barbour County Intermediate School. She earned several 'Teacher of the Month' awards at the school. Married for only 4 years, we're told her husband actually sold a few cows to buy the engagement ring, a match made in Heaven, they say.

When Pugh was in college at Troy University Jan Oliver knew she had a special talent.

"She would go to the classrooms and rush back and tell me what she had seen and really felt she had made a difference. Brittany had the passion for teaching," said Oliver, head of the education department at Troy.

A few miles away family and friends gathered at Teresa Adams' home in Brundidge.

Adams enjoyed a 23-year career at Wayne Farms in Union Springs. Much like Brittany they recall a lady with a strong faith. Adams had two children who were not with her in the car.

"She was a beautiful person. We're just grateful to God for allowing us to have her and He took her home," said Reverend Joseph Cotton who says he was Adams' second cousin.

State troopers say Adams crossed the center line in her 2004 Buick and struck Pugh's SUV. As of right now traffic investigators aren't sure what made Adams cross the line.

Teresa Adams was 40 years old while Brittany Pugh would have turned 25 in two weeks.

"Pugh was someone who went beyond the call of duty to help anyone," said Jan Oliver, Director of Graduate Admissions at Troy University.

It's unclear where Adams was headed but Pugh was on her way home after picking up her Shepp from her parents home in Ozark.

Three lives cut short on Highway 231.

Family members say Brittany Pugh's visitation begins at 4 PM Thursday at Greenhill Funeral Home in Troy with the funeral on Friday beginning at 2 PM at the Troy First Baptist Church.

Adams' funeral is expected to take place Saturday but the details haven't been worked out.

