ASU scores financial victory just making it to NCAA Tourney

Carver will play for the 6A state title Saturday after defeating Hazel Green 98-68.More >>
Carver will play for the 6A state title Saturday after defeating Hazel Green 98-68.More >>
WSFA 12 News and Raycom Media will televise and livestream the 2018 AHSAA Final 7 basketball games Thursday, Friday and Saturday.More >>
WSFA 12 News and Raycom Media will televise and livestream the 2018 AHSAA Final 7 basketball games Thursday, Friday and Saturday.More >>
Daniel Gafford had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas to its sixth win in seven games with a 91-82 victory over No. 14 Auburn on Tuesday night.More >>
Daniel Gafford had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas to its sixth win in seven games with a 91-82 victory over No. 14 Auburn on Tuesday night.More >>
Cordova 6-foot-5 senior Jayce Willingham scored 21 points, had nine rebounds and sank 8-of-9 crucial free throws Tuesday as the Blue Devils (25-9) nipped Andalusia (25-6) in the AHSAA Class 4A Boys’ State Basketball Championships semifinals at the BJCC Legacy Arena. It was his blocked shot inside in the waning seconds, however, that sealed the hard-fought victory and punched Cordova’s ticket into the state finals Friday night.More >>
Cordova 6-foot-5 senior Jayce Willingham scored 21 points, had nine rebounds and sank 8-of-9 crucial free throws Tuesday as the Blue Devils (25-9) nipped Andalusia (25-6) in the AHSAA Class 4A Boys’ State Basketball Championships semifinals at the BJCC Legacy Arena. It was his blocked shot inside in the waning seconds, however, that sealed the hard-fought victory and punched Cordova’s ticket into the state finals Friday night.More >>
Jalen Hudson scored 27 points and Florida throttled Alabama's offense in a 73-52 victory on Tuesday night.More >>
Jalen Hudson scored 27 points and Florida throttled Alabama's offense in a 73-52 victory on Tuesday night.More >>