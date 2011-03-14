ASU scores financial victory just making it to NCAA Tourney

Posted by Bryan Henry - bio | email

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - One last practice in the Dunn-Oliver Acadome before the Hornets loaded up for their game with Texas-San Antonio, the third game of the NCAA tournament.

"The kids have been working hard and they know how hard you have to work to play in the Division one level," said ASU Head Coach Lewis Jackson.

Coach Lewis Jackson feels good about their preparations so far. Jackson should also stand pretty tall about the business end of making it to the NCAA tournament.

By playing in just one game, the SWAC Conference will get around $1.4 million dollars. That money in turn will be distributed evenly among the 10 schools in the conference over a 6 year period.

"We'll use that money to help with our athletic programs, especially our basketball program," said ASU Athletic Director Stacy Danley.

Another bonus?

Alabama State University will play in front of a national audience. In the past NCAA tournament games were televised regionally.

"More than money this is great exposure. You can't put a price on that," said Danley.

The team spent the morning polishing its strategy, no lack of fan support for the Hornets either.

"I think they're going to go far. I believe in our boys," said Chantel Dawson, a student at Alabama State University.

That's a game plan both sides hope will translate into a bit of school history, winning a first round play-off game in the Big Dance.

ASU ended its regular season with a 17-17 record, winning the last 11 of its 12 games and capturing the SWAC title.

This is ASU's 4th trip to the NCAA tournament since 2001.

Copyright 2011 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.