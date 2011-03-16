Fiber optic lines on the way for 8 Black Belt counties - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Fiber optic lines on the way for 8 Black Belt counties

Posted by Bryan Henry  -  bio | email

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Antwon Alsobrook has a big time challenge ahead. "2,200 miles of fiber optic to 60,000 households," he said.

Alsobrook is the founder of the A2D Corporation in Atlanta, a company that specializes in broadband infrastructure.

Wednesday at Alabama State University more than 30 vendors learned more on how to bid for jobs that include installing fiber optic lines underground.

"The workshop enables our vendors to have a full understanding of the project," said Alsobrook.

Most of the $87 million for the entire project is coming from the federal government under the American Reinvestment and Recovery Act.

The goal? Provide broadband or high speed internet to counties that are underserved.

"In south central Alabama not a lot of people have access to this," Alsobrook said.

As part of the American Reinvestment and Recovery Act, those lines have to be installed no later than August of 2013.

Phase one begins in April on Highway 80 just outside of Selma.

The project is expected to create around 1,200 jobs through 8 Black Belt counties and they include Lowndes, Dallas, Wilcox, Escambia, Conecuh, Macon, Crenshaw and Butler.

