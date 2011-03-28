Hyundai says thanks with new employee sports center

Construction workers clear the land near Hyundai's Montgomery plant to make way for a sports complex for employees.

New Hyundai Sonatas roll down the assembly line in Montgomery.

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Building more than 300,000 cars a year requires a lot of physical stamina, one Mikell Rawls knows all too well, a 6-year veteran of Hyundai. "It's taxing, not only physically but mentally as well," said Rawls.

All the more reason why Rawls is looking forward to getting some fresh air and exercise, specifically on more than 6-acres of land next door to the plant where construction crews are moving dirt for two softball fields and a walking trail.

"This is the result of the feedback we got from our team leaders and this is the reality of that feedback," said Hyundai spokesman Robert Burns.

And that's not all.

In addition to those two softball fields, employees will also get a chance to play on two tennis courts and basketball courts.

Robert Burns says he's didn't know how much money Hyundai was spending to build the complex but feels it's a good investment in the long term for its 'industrial athletes.'

Employees are constantly moving, using just about every muscle to build a car.

This year Hyundai is on track to build 330,000 Sonatas and Elantras, up 10% from last year.

"Depending on what your job is you do a lot of walking and you use your shoulders and back," said Rawls.

Build cars and play ball.. the entire sports complex should be up and running within one year.

