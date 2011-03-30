Murder victim's daughter and friend speak out

Posted by Bryan Henry - bio | email

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Julie Ann Nelson's 35-year old daughter Catina Jones was too shakened to talk at length about her mom's murder. "She always had a smile," Jones said before crying.

Family friend Kim Quinney, however, remembered a lady who truly had a giving spirit, never met a stranger. Quinney says Nelson did a lot of housekeeping for the disabled.

"Very sweet lady. She would do anything for you," said Quinney.

The only thing Montgomery police are saying publicly about Julie Ann Nelson is her body was found on Lemon Street in west Montgomery Monday morning. The victim of a homicide, Nelson was 52. So far no one's been arrested in connection with her death.

Quinney was very candid about Nelson. She did, in fact, fight a courageous battle against her drug addiction and Quinney admits that may have played a role in Nelson's murder, but Quinney insists Ms. Nelson's struggles, which included depression, did not define who she really was.

"She didn't deserve this. Regardless of what her history was, she didn't deserve this. Not at all," said Quinney.

Julie Ann Nelson was born in Lafayette, Louisiana. She moved to the Deatsville area in Autauga County about 15-years ago to care for her elderly parents. They died two years ago.

Unemployed and single Nelson was known as the 'Cajun Lady' because of her noticeable accent.

We're told Nelson adored her three grown children and 6 grandchildren.

Despite her addiction; "She had clean times and not so clean times but she never bothered anyone," said Quinney.

Ms. Nelson's remains will be cremated and taken to Louisiana where they will be placed beside her parents.

Copyright 2011 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.