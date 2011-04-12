Cemetery vandalism in Prattville

One of the rusty nails that held the cemetery gate together, ripped out when a car slammed through the gate.

The car ran over at least one grave markter and heavily damaged the cemetery gate.

Fred Cothron can't believe it. Someone broke into Oakhill Cemetery in downtown Prattville and did a number.

"I wonder how they would feel if someone drove over the graves of their loved ones," said Cothron.

Prattville police tell WSFA 12 News it happened early Monday morning. The driver of what they say was a 'dark colored, full size Chrysler vehicle' charged through the front gates on Wetumpka Street and the back gates on Third Street. Authorities have recovered the vehicle in question and reportedly have talked to the driver who has admitted to causing the damage.

The steel gates were heavily damaged, $2,000 worth of damage. The suspect came in with such force he ripped off the hinges from the brick posts and that's not all.

Investigators say once the driver plowed through he ran over the graves of the Fulmers, knocking over their headstones and breaking off a corner.

The damage to the stones is around $1,200. You can actually see the tire tracks on the stones.

Cothron is grateful the driver apparently didn't run over any other graves including Cothron's mother who passed away in December. She's buried in the back of the cemetery.

"This is still a peaceful place. Regardless of the silly thing they want to do, it's still a peaceful place. My mother and my brother are buried here," said Cothron.

Investigators say they have a suspect but as of now no formal charges have been filed, and no clear motive on why anyone would want to incur the wrath of loved ones and disturb the peace at Oakhill Cemetery.

