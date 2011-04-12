Breaking News: Shooting Investigation - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery Police are investigating a shooting on the city's south side. Officers and medics rushed to a spot on Smiley Court around 8:30 Tuesday night.

One person was shot outside an apartment and the victim's wound is life threatening. 

No word on whether police have a suspect or suspects in custody. WSFA 12 News will continue to follow this story.

 

 

